501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Eiffel Tower assailant returned…

Eiffel Tower assailant returned to psychiatric hospital

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 4:25 am 08/08/2017 04:25am
Share

PARIS (AP) — A French teen who tried to attack soldiers guarding the Eiffel Tower is being sent back to a psychiatric hospital.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that a psychiatric expert deemed the 19-year-old unfit to face prosecution, so he was released from custody. He was returned to the same hospital that discharged him last week, just before Saturday’s tower incident.

The prosecutor’s office said counterterrorism magistrates opened a judicial inquiry Tuesday into the attempted attack, which will allow a second opinion on the man’s awareness of his actions and fitness to face prosecution.

No one was hurt in the incident. The suspect told police he had been in contact with an Islamic State member who encouraged him to attack security forces.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?