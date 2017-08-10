501.5
Dutch arrest 2 suspects in investigation into tainted eggs

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 8:44 am 08/10/2017 08:44am
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch investigators have detained two men suspected of being involved in the illegal use of pesticide at poultry farms that sparked a massive food safety scare in several countries.

Dutch prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that the two men detained during a series of raids are directors of a company that allegedly used Fipronil in egg farms.

Though no one has been reported as falling sick, prosecutors said there is evidence that public health has been threatened by “the delivery or application of the biocide Fipronil in poultry houses in the egg sector.”

The raids in the Netherlands were carried out as part of a joint action with Belgian authorities.

Millions of eggs have been pulled from supermarket shelves in Germany as well as Belgium and the Netherlands.

