501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Del Toro's 'The Shape…

Del Toro’s ‘The Shape of Water’ makes waves in Venice

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 7:23 am 08/31/2017 07:23am
Share

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Guillermo del Toro’s fantastical vision has beguiled viewers at the Venice Film Festival.

The Mexican director’s new film, “The Shape of Water,” is part monster movie, part thriller, part Hollywood musical. Some critics are calling it del Toro’s best film since “Pan’s Labyrinth” in 2006.

Sally Hawkins plays a mute cleaner at a mysterious lab who befriends a scaly sea creature at the center of a Cold War battle between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.

The Daily Telegraph calls it “an honest-to-God B-movie blood-curdler that’s also, somehow, a shimmeringly earnest and boundlessly beautiful melodrama.” London’s Evening Standard says it’s “a treat if you believe in fairy tales.”

The film has its premiere Thursday in Venice, where it is one of 21 films competing for the coveted Golden Lion prize.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Movie News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?