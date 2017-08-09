501.5
Danes to Israel: Don’t shut down Al-Jazeera’s bureau

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 10:19 am 08/09/2017 10:19am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish journalists are urging Israel not to shutter the Qatari-owned Al-Jazeera satellite network’s Jerusalem office.

The Danish Union of Journalists appealed to Israel’s ambassador “to do whatever is in your power to keep open the lines from Al-Jazeera to Israel.”

Lars Werge, head of the union, said in a letter Wednesday to Ambassador Baruk Binah that “it is not in the interests of your fellow Israeli citizens to reduce the freedom of the press.”

Israel said this week it would close the TV station’s bureau, revoke its journalists’ press credentials and block its transmission.

Saudi Arabia and Jordan have shut the network’s offices. Its websites and channels were also blocked in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Egypt banned Al-Jazeera when the military came to power in 2013.

