Danes scan home-made submarine for any concealed areas

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 7:44 am 08/29/2017 07:44am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police are scanning a home-made submarine where Swedish journalist Kim Wall was last seen alive, saying they are looking for any possible concealed cavities.

The 40-ton, nearly 18 meter-long (60 foot-long) submarine, which sank earlier this month, now stands on land in Copenhagen’s harbor where a mobile cargo scanner has been deployed.

In Tuesday’s statement, police said Swedish colleagues with dogs specially trained to search for corpses in the water were combing the Copenhagen coast looking for more missing body parts of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. Her headless torso was found Aug. 21.

Inventor Peter Madsen is being held in the death of the 30-year-old Wall, who was last seen alive Aug. 10 aboard the submarine. Madsen says she died in an accident and he buried her at sea.

