China, India rivalry looms over BRICS summit

BEIJING (AP) — China and India may have ended a tense border standoff for now, but their longstanding rivalry raises questions about meaningful cooperation at an upcoming summit of major emerging economies.

The annual summit of BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — gets under way this weekend in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen, hoping to advance its vision of an alternative to the Western dominance of global affairs.

All five leaders are expected to attend, offering the best opportunity for Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk since the border tensions flared in June. While both countries view BRICS as a significant forum for progress, their rivalry for global influence and fears of containment by the other threaten to overshadow those aspirations.

