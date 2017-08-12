501.5
Chandler scores opening goal for Eintracht Frankfurt

By The Associated Press August 12, 2017 7:18 pm 08/12/2017 07:18pm
American defender Timmy Chandler scored the opening goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 3-0 win over fourth-tier Erndtebrueck on Saturday in the first round of the German Cup.

Chandler scored in the 35th minute off a pass from Sebastien Haller.

The 27-year-old right back was selected for the U.S. roster for World Cup qualifiers in June, and then withdrew citing a hamstring injury.

