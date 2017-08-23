501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Champions League Glance

Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 4:49 pm 08/23/2017 04:49pm
Share
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
PLAYOFF ROUND
First Leg
Tuesday, Aug. 15

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 1, Copenhagen (Denmark) 0

APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 2, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0

Hoffenheim (Germany) 1, Liverpool (England) 2

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 0, Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0

Young Boys (Switzerland) 0, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 1

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 5, Astana (Kazakhstan) 0

Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) 2, Maribor (Slovenia) 1

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 1, Sevilla (Spain) 2

Napoli (Italy) 2, Nice (France) 0

Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Rijeka (Croatia) 1

Second Leg
Tuesday, Aug. 22

Astana (Kazakhstan) 4, Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 3, Celtic advanced on 8-4 aggregate

Maribor (Slovenia) 1, Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) 0; 2-2 aggregate, Maribor advanced on 1-0 away goals

Nice (France) 0, Napoli (Italy) 2, Napoli advanced on 4-0 aggregate

Rijeka (Croatia) 0, Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Olympiakos advanced on 3-1 aggregate

Sevilla (Spain) 2, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 2, Sevilla advanced on 4-3 aggregate

Wednesday, Aug. 23

CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2, Young Boys (Switzerland) 0, CSKA advanced on 3-0 aggregate

Copenhagen (Denmark) 2, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 1; 2-2 aggregate, Qarabag advanced on 1-0 away goals

Liverpool (England) 4, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2, Liverpool advanced on 6-3 aggregate

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0, APOEL advanced on 2-0 aggregate

Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 1, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 5, Sporting advanced on 5-1 aggregate

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Europe News Latest News Middle East News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

The District's screwy road signs

See the signs around the District that may have drivers — and even pedestrians — scratching their heads.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?