Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times EDT
|PLAYOFF ROUND
|First Leg
|Tuesday, Aug. 15
Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 1, Copenhagen (Denmark) 0
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 2, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0
Hoffenheim (Germany) 1, Liverpool (England) 2
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 0, Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 0
Young Boys (Switzerland) 0, CSKA Moscow (Russia) 1
Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 5, Astana (Kazakhstan) 0
Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) 2, Maribor (Slovenia) 1
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 1, Sevilla (Spain) 2
Napoli (Italy) 2, Nice (France) 0
Olympiakos (Greece) 2, Rijeka (Croatia) 1
|Second Leg
|Tuesday, Aug. 22
Astana (Kazakhstan) 4, Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) 3, Celtic advanced on 8-4 aggregate
Maribor (Slovenia) 1, Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) 0; 2-2 aggregate, Maribor advanced on 1-0 away goals
Nice (France) 0, Napoli (Italy) 2, Napoli advanced on 4-0 aggregate
Rijeka (Croatia) 0, Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Olympiakos advanced on 3-1 aggregate
Sevilla (Spain) 2, Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) 2, Sevilla advanced on 4-3 aggregate
CSKA Moscow (Russia) 2, Young Boys (Switzerland) 0, CSKA advanced on 3-0 aggregate
Copenhagen (Denmark) 2, Qarabag (Azerbaijan) 1; 2-2 aggregate, Qarabag advanced on 1-0 away goals
Liverpool (England) 4, Hoffenheim (Germany) 2, Liverpool advanced on 6-3 aggregate
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 0, APOEL advanced on 2-0 aggregate
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) 1, Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 5, Sporting advanced on 5-1 aggregate
