501.5
Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 7:00 pm 08/07/2017 07:00pm
(Home teams listed first)
All Times EDT
PLAYOFF ROUND
First Leg
Tuesday, Aug. 15

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark), Noon

APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 2:45 p.m.

Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England), 2:45 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Steaua Bucharest (Romania), 2:45 p.m.

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. CSKA Moscow (Russia), 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) vs. Astana (Kazakhstan), 2:45 p.m.

Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) vs. Maribor (Slovenia), 2:45 p.m.

Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 2:45 p.m.

Napoli (Italy) vs. Nice (France), 2:45 p.m.

Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Rijeka (Croatia), 2:45 p.m.

Second Leg
Tuesday, Aug. 22

Astana (Kazakhstan) vs. Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), 11:30 a.m.

Maribor (Slovenia) vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel), 2:45 p.m.

Nice (France) vs. Napoli (Italy), 2:45 p.m.

Rijeka (Croatia) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 2:45 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey), 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

CSKA Moscow (Russia) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland), 2:45 p.m.

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan), 2:45 p.m.

Liverpool (England) vs. Hoffenheim (Germany), 2:45 p.m.

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus), 2:45 p.m.

Steaua Bucharest (Romania) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 2:45 p.m.

