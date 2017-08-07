Champions League Glance

|(Home teams listed first)
|All Times EDT
|PLAYOFF ROUND
|First Leg
|Tuesday, Aug. 15
Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark), Noon
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) vs. Slavia Prague (Czech Republic), 2:45 p.m.
Hoffenheim (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England), 2:45 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Steaua Bucharest (Romania), 2:45 p.m.
Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. CSKA Moscow (Russia), 2:45 p.m.
Glasgow Celtic (Scotland) vs. Astana (Kazakhstan), 2:45 p.m.
Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel) vs. Maribor (Slovenia), 2:45 p.m.
Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 2:45 p.m.
Napoli (Italy) vs. Nice (France), 2:45 p.m.
Olympiakos (Greece) vs. Rijeka (Croatia), 2:45 p.m.
|Second Leg
|Tuesday, Aug. 22
Astana (Kazakhstan) vs. Glasgow Celtic (Scotland), 11:30 a.m.
Maribor (Slovenia) vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva (Israel), 2:45 p.m.
Nice (France) vs. Napoli (Italy), 2:45 p.m.
Rijeka (Croatia) vs. Olympiakos (Greece), 2:45 p.m.
Sevilla (Spain) vs. Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey), 2:45 p.m.
CSKA Moscow (Russia) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland), 2:45 p.m.
Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan), 2:45 p.m.
Liverpool (England) vs. Hoffenheim (Germany), 2:45 p.m.
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) vs. APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus), 2:45 p.m.
Steaua Bucharest (Romania) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 2:45 p.m.
