Burnley stuns Tottenham with late equalizer at Wembley

LONDON (AP) — Burnley stunned Tottenham with a stoppage-time equalizer on Sunday as Chris Wood clinched a 1-1 draw in the Premier League to prolong the north London club’s miserable record at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham has only managed two wins in 12 matches in the last decade at English soccer’s national stadium, which is being used as the team’s temporary home for this season while White Hart Lane is being redeveloped.

“The feeling is not so great because of the way we conceded the last goal,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “That is football. It was a tough game. Difficult for us to play. We had the chance to score a second or third but we missed. Sometimes you pay.”

Persistent pressure had paid off at the start of the second half when Dele Alli put Tottenham in front. Christian Eriksen’s corner was flicked on by Eric Dier at the near post and Alli scrambled the ball into the net in the 49th minute.

But Tottenham wasted chances to put the game out of the reach of the northern visitors and was punished right at the end when Wood marked his Premier League debut with his goal in the second minute of stoppage time.

“I am extremely pleased. It is a difficult task coming to play Tottenham,” Burnley manager Sean Dyche said. “There is a lot made of the stadium but they remain a good side.”

The draw leaves both Burnley and Tottenham, which lost to Chelsea last Sunday at Wembley, with four points after three games.

Tottenham found it difficult to break down a stubborn Burnley defense, creating little to trouble goalkeeper Tom Heaton. One good chance came for Harry Kane just before halftime, but the striker’s close-range shot was charged down by James Tarkowski in the Burnley defense.

Kane squandered more chances to double Tottenham’s lead. A header was cleared off the line before Heaton tipped a 12-yard strike round the post and denied the striker from close-range. Kane will have to wait until 2018 to try to finally score a first Premier League goal in August.

Publicly at least, Tottenham is not blaming Wembley where it will play all its matches this season.

“We are responsible to do better and try to win,” Pochettino said, “and the way today we conceded a goal, it was not the problem of Wembley.”

