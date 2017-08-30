Bun B, Scooter Braun planning Houston benefit for Sept. 12

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston rapper Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun are planning a benefit concert to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

A representative for Bun B told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the rapper is working with Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and produced Ariana Grande’s massive benefit show in June in Manchester, England.

The rep said Braun “is actively working on gathering talent and organizing logistics for the event.” The rep added that the benefit is tentatively scheduled to air on four national networks on Sept. 12.

No more details were provided.

Harvey has devastated South Texas and on Wednesday hit southwestern Louisiana. At least 18 people have died, and countless residents are displaced from their homes.

