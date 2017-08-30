501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Bun B, Scooter Braun…

Bun B, Scooter Braun planning Houston benefit for Sept. 12

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 3:16 pm 08/30/2017 03:16pm
Share
People walk through floodwaters as members of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries perform search and rescue operations by boat during flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey in Orange, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston rapper Bun B and music manager Scooter Braun are planning a benefit concert to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.

A representative for Bun B told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the rapper is working with Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and produced Ariana Grande’s massive benefit show in June in Manchester, England.

The rep said Braun “is actively working on gathering talent and organizing logistics for the event.” The rep added that the benefit is tentatively scheduled to air on four national networks on Sept. 12.

No more details were provided.

Harvey has devastated South Texas and on Wednesday hit southwestern Louisiana. At least 18 people have died, and countless residents are displaced from their homes.

___

For complete Harvey coverage, visit https://apnews.com/tag/HurricaneHarvey

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Music News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Floodwaters overtake Houston

Forty inches of rain has fallen over Houston with more to come as levees and dams gave way, adding to the catastrophic flooding.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?