British science fiction writer Brian Aldiss dies at 92

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 6:09 am 08/22/2017 06:09am
LONDON (AP) — Brian Aldiss, one of the most prolific and influential science fiction writers of the 20th century, has died aged 92.

Literary agency Curtis Brown says Aldiss died early Saturday at his home in Oxford, England.

Born in 1925, Aldiss had a huge influence on sci-fi, as both a writer and an editor. His work includes “Greybeard,” set in a world without young people, and the “Helliconia” trilogy, centered on a planet in which the seasons last for centuries.

His 1969 short story “Supertoys Last All Summer Long” was the basis for Steven Spielberg’s 2001 film “A.I.”

Aldiss was awarded the title of Grand Master by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America and was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

