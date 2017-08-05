501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » British hospital worker defends…

British hospital worker defends staff in Charlie Gard case

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 6:03 am 08/05/2017 06:03am

LONDON (AP) — A member of the medical team that treated Charlie Gard has defended their care for the infant who died of a rare genetic disease while criticizing political and religious leaders who intervened in the case.

The health care worker wrote an anonymous opinion piece in the Guardian newspaper Saturday, saying staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital “loved this child to bits” but reached the point where they could do no more.

The worker argues Charlie’s suffering was prolonged by high-profile comments from Pope Francis, President Donald Trump and U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. The social media sensation that followed triggered abuse of hospital staff.

The worker says: “You have contributed to the family’s pain, you have been fighting a cause you know nothing about. It’s not been helpful to anyone.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Health and Fitness News Latest News Living News World News

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?