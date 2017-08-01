501.5
British Bases: soldier arrested…

British Bases: soldier arrested for fatal traffic accident

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 5:04 am 08/01/2017 05:04am
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Authorities from two military bases that the UK maintains in Cyprus say a British soldier has been arrested in connection with a traffic accident that killed another soldier.

Bases authorities said in a statement Tuesday that an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the July 29 accident that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Corporal John Fernandez.

Fernandez was serving with the 2nd Battalion The Princes of Wales’ Royal Regiment. The fatal accident occurred inside Dhekelia Garrison on the island’s southeastern coast.

Authorities declined to give any details about the investigation.

Fernandez was recently nominated for a commendation for his actions in response to an attack with explosives at a Bases police station that authorities are treating as a criminal act.

