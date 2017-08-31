501.5
Britain’s May visits Japanese warship before talks with Abe

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 1:26 am 08/31/2017 01:26am
British Prime Minister Theresa May, second from left, inspects a guard of honor with Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, left, on board the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort vessel Izumo in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. May is on a three-day visit to Japan that is expected to focus on Brexit, trade and security. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May visited a Japanese warship Thursday to underscore her country’s deepening security ties with Japan.

May and Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera boarded the Izumo on Thursday at a naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo.

“My visit today is a sign of the growing cooperation and partnership that we have on defense matters,” May said in comments broadcast on Japanese TV.

She was also going to attend a meeting of Japan’s National Security Council before holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The British leader is on the second day of a three-day visit to Japan that is focusing on Brexit, trade and security.

She and Abe also met Wednesday after her arrival in Kyoto, the ancient capital of Japan. The two agreed to urge China to step up pressure on North Korea to end its nuclear weapons development, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan and into the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday. The test, which was met with wide condemnation, came less than a month after the U.N. Security Council imposed its toughest-yet sanctions on North Korea.

Late Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that unlike its critics, Beijing sought not only to impose sanctions on North Korea but also to promote talks aimed at preserving peace on the peninsula.

