Bosnia marks 20 years since Princess Diana’s visit

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 7:12 am 08/10/2017 07:12am
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia is marking the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s visit, her last overseas tour only weeks before she died in a car crash in Paris.

Her crusade against land mines led to the three-day Bosnia visit starting Aug. 9, 1997, to meet victims of mine blasts and rehabilitation specialists.

Diana’s trip coincided with news of her romance with millionaire Dodi al Fayed.

Three weeks later, both Diana and Dodi were dead when their driver lost control of his car as they were pursued by photographers through Paris.

British Ambassador to Bosnia Edward Ferguson said during a commemoration ceremony in Sarajevo on Thursday that Diana would be saddened by the fact that mines still kill people in Bosnia, which was engulfed in a bloody war in the 1990s.

