501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Berlin: 9 injured after…

Berlin: 9 injured after smoke bomb goes off at Kurdish event

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 4:22 am 08/21/2017 04:22am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany’s capital say nine people have been slightly injured when a smoke bomb went off at an event by the Kurdish community.

Berlin police said Monday that nine participants had to be treated for breathing difficulties at the meeting Sunday night which was about Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region decision to hold a referendum on independence next month.

The Turkish government is strictly opposed to such a vote and has warned that a referendum could lead to civil war. Turkey is also involved in a long-simmering conflict with Kurds for more independence in its own southeastern region.

Police said it wasn’t clear who was behind the incident in Berlin which was attended by 400 people.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?