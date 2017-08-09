Belgium minister says Dutch found tainted eggs in November

501.5
By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 5:44 am 08/09/2017 05:44am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s agriculture minister says Dutch authorities knew in November that eggs in the Netherlands were contaminated with an insecticide and failed to notify their European partners.

Dozens of producers in Belgium and the Netherlands are being investigated for eggs containing Fipronil, which is dangerous to human health. Belgium signaled on July 20 that it had found contamination.

Agriculture Minister Denis Ducarme said Wednesday that Belgium’s food safety agency has official documents “that indicated the presence of Fipronil in Dutch eggs as early as the end of November 2016.”

Ducarme told Belgian lawmakers that “there was concerning this no official communication from the Netherlands.”

He said he wrote to his Dutch counterpart for an explanation, and also spoke to the European Commission’s agriculture commissioner “who seemed to already have this information.”

