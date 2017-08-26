501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Belgian prosecutors open 'terror'…

Belgian prosecutors open ‘terror’ probe over knife attack

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 4:26 am 08/26/2017 04:26am
Share
Police secure the scene in downtown Brussels after a reported attack on Belgian Army soldiers on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Belgium's anti-terror crisis center says soldiers have "neutralized" a man in downtown Brussels, amid media reports that the man may have been shot after attacking troops with a knife. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian prosecutors say they have opened an “attempted terrorist murder” probe after a knife-wielding man was shot dead by troops in Brussels.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Saturday that the man was known to police for assault charges, but no previous terror-related offenses.

The suspect allegedly attacked three soldiers from behind with a knife in central Brussels Friday evening, shouting “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great.”

The statement said he was shot twice, and that two soldiers received superficial wounds. The man was also carrying a fake firearm and two copies of the Quran, the Muslim holy book.

The statement says he was around 30 years old and Belgian of Somali origin. Authorities searched his home in Bruges overnight. Prosecutors declined to provide further details.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?