501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Bear seriously injures employee…

Bear seriously injures employee in Sweden animal park

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 6:54 am 08/04/2017 06:54am
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say a man has been seriously injured by a bear in one of Europe’s largest predator parks in northern Sweden.

Police say the man was cleaning an enclosure at the Orsa Rovdjurspark when he was attacked by a brown bear that had dug its way under the fence. The employee, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital by helicopter.

Police said Friday the man had been seriously injured but didn’t give details.

Park manager Anders Blomquist told Aftonbladet tabloid that a group of visitors who were inside the enclosure and witnessed the attack were shocked but unharmed.

The Orsa Rovdjurspark, 330 kilometers (205 miles) north of Stockholm, has predators including different species of bears, leopards, lynxes and wolves.

Blomquist told Aftonbladet the 2-year-old animal would be put to sleep.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Latest News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?