Bayern’s technical director Reschke leaves to join Stuttgart

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 9:50 am 08/05/2017 09:50am

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s technical director, Michael Reschke, is leaving to join promoted Stuttgart as sporting director.

Bayern says that the 59-year-old Reschke, who joined the club in 2014 after 10 years at Bayer Leverkusen, asked for his contract to be terminated on Friday. It had had another year to run. Reschke informed both president Uli Hoeness and chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in July that he had received offers from other clubs.

On Monday, Bayern appointed Hasan Salihamidzic in a role with duties that may have overlapped with Reschke’s, but the Stuttgart-bound director says, “It’s a shame I won’t have the opportunity to work together with (him).”

Rummenigge thanked Reschke for “the tremendous work he’s done for FC Bayern over the last three years. He’s made an important contribution to our success.”

