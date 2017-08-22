501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Barcelona sues Neymar for…

Barcelona sues Neymar for $10M signing bonus

By The Associated Press August 22, 2017 12:02 pm 08/22/2017 12:02pm
Share
PSG's Neymar applauds with supporters after the French League One soccer match between PSG and Toulouse at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona is suing Neymar for the €8.5 million euro ($10 million) bonus it paid the Brazil striker for signing a contract he later broke to join Paris Saint-Germain on a world-record transfer.

Barcelona said on Tuesday that it wants Neymar to pay back the bonus for a contract in Oct. 2016 that tied him to the club through 2021. It also wants an additional 10 percent interest.

Neymar was able to leave Barcelona earlier this month after PSG paid 222 million euros ($262 million) to trigger a release clause included in his contract.

Barcelona said in a statement that it “has taken these actions in defense of its interests after the unilateral breaking of the contract carried out by Neymar just a few months after having signed his renewal.”

The club is also demanding that PSG pay the money, if Neymar is unable to do so.

Barcelona said the suit was filed on Aug. 11.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people watched the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?