501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Bank of England employees…

Bank of England employees strike for first time in 50 years

By The Associated Press August 1, 2017 7:07 am 08/01/2017 07:07am
Share
Staff at the Bank of England hold placards and wear masks of Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, as they start a three day strike in London, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The employees are holding a demonstration outside the bank's London office to demand higher wages. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Striking employees at the Bank of England are wearing comical masks depicting Governor Mark Carney as they picket outside the institution demanding better pay.

The three-day strike — the central bank’s first in over 50 years — comes after workers failed to reach a deal that would allow them to keep pace with inflation, which is now at 2.6 percent.

Some 40 workers, including maintenance and security workers, are carrying signs reading “Bank of England staff want fair pay,” as they paced outside the building Tuesday.

An official with the union, Unite, Peter Kavanagh, said the workers had “been left with no choice but to take industrial action.”

The bank says the number of strikers is small and it will “continue to operate as normal during this period.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Photos

Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven

Wondering what to eat for dinner tonight? Try fixing up a refreshing no-cook dinner that leaves your oven completely out of the equation.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?