501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » BA says it has…

BA says it has fixed check-in glitch that caused delays

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 5:18 am 08/02/2017 05:18am
Share

LONDON (AP) — British Airways says it has resolved a problem with its check-in systems that led to long delays and frustrated passengers at London’s Heathrow and other airports.

The airline says the glitch caused “some delays for our customers” on Tuesday morning. BA says it had to use a manual check-in process that takes longer than the computerized system.

Problems were reported at U.K. airports including Heathrow, Gatwick and London City.

It says travelers are now able to check in normally, “and our staff are working flat out to help customers get away on their holidays.”

It is the latest in a string of problems to hit BA, which suffered a huge global IT failure in May that grounded flights around the world.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

August Entertainment Guide 2017

Fill up your calendar with these events around town.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?