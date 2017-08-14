501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian Social Democrats fire…

Austrian Social Democrats fire Israeli political consultant

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 10:08 am 08/14/2017 10:08am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s Social Democratic Party has announced that it is severing business relations with an Israeli political consultant after Israeli authorities arrested him on suspicion of money laundering, obstruction of justice, bribery and related crimes.

Tal Silberstein was one of four suspects arrested Monday in Israel following a joint investigation with Swiss and American authorities.

Social Democratic Party official Georg Niedermuhlbicher says his party’s move is a result of “the legal accusations that have been made known from Israel.” The party is the senior partner in the coalition now ruling Austria.

The development comes ahead of October national elections and could hurt the Social Democrats, who are trailing behind center-right and right-wing rivals in polls. The other parties are criticizing the Social Democrats for choosing Silberstein as a consultant.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
2016 Election News Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

White supremacists clash with protesters in Charlottesville

A white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, erupted in violence Saturday, Aug. 13, when protesters and white supremacists clashed.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?