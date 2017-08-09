501.5
Austria increases border controls to stem migrant entries

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 6:47 am 08/09/2017 06:47am
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s interior minister says police and soldiers are increasing controls on the country’s eastern and southern borders in response to what he says are increased numbers of migrants entering illegally.

Wolfgang Sobotka says the measures will be in effect on border crossing points with Hungary, Slovenia, Italy and Slovakia. He said Wednesday the move is necessary because larger than usual numbers of migrants have been intercepted along these borders.

He says without giving details that some of the migrants were stopped at border crossings that were previously seldom used in attempts to enter Austria illegally.

