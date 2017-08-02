AP Photos: Russia, China, others take part in military games

Scout teams from Russia, China, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe competed at a shooting range in Novosibirsk, Russia.

A Chinese observer watches Kazakh soldiers competing in a team’s run at the Army Scout Masters competition, part of Army Games, outside Novosibirsk, 2900 km (some 1800 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev)

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia (AP) — Troops from Russia, China and 26 other nations are competing in tank driving, target practice, parachute jumps and other army exercises.

The military games that opened Saturday are being held at more than 20 military shooting ranges in Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Belarus. The competition will run through Aug. 12.

Scout teams from Russia, China, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe competed at a shooting range in Novosibirsk, 2,900 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow. The contest includes soldiers driving military vehicles in extreme conditions and showing their skills in penetrating enemy lines.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the scout competition was included for the first time in the games, which have been held for several years. It noted that the inclusion of “one of the most closed” elements of the military in the games reflected a new level of trust between the participants.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.