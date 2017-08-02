501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » AP Photos: Russia, China,…

AP Photos: Russia, China, others take part in military games

By The Associated Press August 2, 2017 5:24 pm 08/02/2017 05:24pm
Share

Scout teams from Russia, China, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe competed at a shooting range in Novosibirsk, Russia.

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia (AP) — Troops from Russia, China and 26 other nations are competing in tank driving, target practice, parachute jumps and other army exercises.

The military games that opened Saturday are being held at more than 20 military shooting ranges in Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Belarus. The competition will run through Aug. 12.

Scout teams from Russia, China, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe competed at a shooting range in Novosibirsk, 2,900 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow. The contest includes soldiers driving military vehicles in extreme conditions and showing their skills in penetrating enemy lines.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the scout competition was included for the first time in the games, which have been held for several years. It noted that the inclusion of “one of the most closed” elements of the military in the games reflected a new level of trust between the participants.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Europe News Latest News World News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

DC's top restaurants
Must-see August movies, concerts
Watermelon recipes for summer
Today in History: Aug. 2
Celebrity birthdays July 30-Aug. 5
Inn at Little Washington recreates ‘greatest party ever thrown’
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
Severe weather slams DC area
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
Frugal dinner ideas that don’t require an oven
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Summertime gift guide
Tornado rips through Chesapeake Bay area
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore
Presidential pets
Double rainbow spotted over DC
Summer Binge Guide
Where to cool off around DC
15 recipes for fresh and delicious summer salads
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Disc golf in DC area
Dress up your hot dog
WTOP Summer Playlist
Mexican recipes
21 healthy summer road trip snacks
8 Foods for Healthy Hair
4 best nutrients for a healthy brain
6 ways you’re wasting up to $1,000 per year
Blueberry recipes
Strawberry recipes
Prince William through the years
2017 local deaths of note
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
Summer outdoor living renovations
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Lower Delaware restaurants
Where to take your family when they visit DC