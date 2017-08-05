501.5
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 5:41 am 08/05/2017 05:41am
Indian paramilitary soldiers use slingshots to shoot glass marbles at Kashmiri protesters in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Government forces also fired tear gas and pellets on Kashmiris who gathered after Friday afternoon prayers to protest against Indian rule in the disputed region. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes Indian paramilitary soldiers using slingshots to shoot glass marbles at Kashmiri protesters in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir; “Vertical Forests” in Milan, Italy; and election volunteers preparing a polling station in Rwanda’s capital Kigali for the presidential elections.

This gallery contains photos published July 29 – Aug. 4, 2017.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

