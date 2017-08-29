501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » AP Interview: Russian economy…

AP Interview: Russian economy boss: sanctions no longer bite

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 7:39 am 08/29/2017 07:39am
Share
Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin speaks to French executives at the headquarters of France's powerful business lobby Medef, Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017 in Paris. Oreshkin, a rising star in Vladimir Putin's government, is pushing for increased trade and investment despite protracted EU and US sanctions. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

PARIS (AP) — Russia’s up-and-coming economy minister says his country is no longer suffering from U.S. and EU sanctions, and sees better prospects for future trade in Asia.

Maxim Oreshkin told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Russian economy is on track to grow at least 2 percent this year. That would be a first after 2014, when the economy sank into recession driven by sinking oil prices and sanctions over Russian actions in Ukraine.

Speaking in Paris, Oreshkin slammed new U.S. sanctions imposed last month but said his country has “turned the corner” thanks to domestic reforms.

While the EU remains a key trade player, he said, “we see more willingness on the Asian side to work with us.”

He wouldn’t comment on speculation he could be a future prime minister.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?