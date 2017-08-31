501.5
Another Brexit week: little progress, more acrimony

By The Associated Press August 31, 2017 6:04 am 08/31/2017 06:04am
United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, David Davis, center left, sits with his team during a meeting with European Union Chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, center right, and his team during the third round of negotiations on Brexit talks at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Diplomats in Brussels involved in the latest negotiating session on Britain’s exit from the European Union say discussions have become more acrimonious.

Officials from both sides, who were on Thursday wrapping up four days of talks at EU headquarters, say the discussions have yielded little amid bickering over everything from arrangements for health protection after Brexit actually takes place in March 2019 to Britain’s divorce bill.

EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and chief negotiator Michel Barnier have complained that Britain has still not produced sufficient information for the talks to move onto trade matters.

Meanwhile, British diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record, said some EU papers, including those on Britain’s outstanding bill, were too flimsy for decisive debate.

