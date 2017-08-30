501.5
Annette Bening says still a long way to go to movie equality

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017
Actress and jury president Annette Bening poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Downsizing' which opens the 74th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Venice Film Festival jury president Annette Bening says female directors should fight film-industry sexism by making movies that appeal to as wide an audience as possible.

Bening heads the panel that will choose a winner of the Golden Lion from among 21 films competing for the festival’s top prize. Only one is by a woman: Vivian Qu’s “Angels Wear White.”

Bening says “it’s a long road” to equality but things are changing for the better.

She told reporters at the festival Wednesday that “we as women have to be very sharp and shrewd and creative ourselves about what we chose to make.”

She says filmmaking is always a struggle, and that “there is a lot of sexism of course.” Bening urged women to “make films that speak to everyone.”

