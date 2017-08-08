Ancient tiny church in western England a keeper of history

KEMPLEY, England (AP) — St. Mary’s Church, in Kempley, in Gloucestershire, western England, is a hidden gem.

Paintings have adorned this ancient, tiny church for 900 years. Experts from the United Kingdom’s Courtauld Institute of Art say they’re among the most complete and best preserved medieval wall paintings in Northern Europe, depicting Bible scenes, saints, the apostles, Christ and the Apocalypse.

During the Reformation, the Kempley murals were whitewashed. They were not rediscovered or restored for centuries.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.