501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Ancient tiny church in…

Ancient tiny church in western England a keeper of history

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 9:55 am 08/08/2017 09:55am
Share

KEMPLEY, England (AP) — St. Mary’s Church, in Kempley, in Gloucestershire, western England, is a hidden gem.

Paintings have adorned this ancient, tiny church for 900 years. Experts from the United Kingdom’s Courtauld Institute of Art say they’re among the most complete and best preserved medieval wall paintings in Northern Europe, depicting Bible scenes, saints, the apostles, Christ and the Apocalypse.

During the Reformation, the Kempley murals were whitewashed. They were not rediscovered or restored for centuries.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Europe News Latest News Living News Travel News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?