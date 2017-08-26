501.5
American holds onto Air Guitar World Championship title

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 7:32 am 08/26/2017 07:32am
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Matt “Airistotle” Burns is the best when it comes to pretend playing guitar. The American successfully defended his title at the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland on Friday…

The American successfully defended his title at the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland on Friday after competing in the finals against 15 contestants from South Korea, Pakistan, Sweden, Britain, Canada and other countries.

Burns, of Staten Island, New York, finished ahead of runners-up Patrick “Ehrwolf” Culek of Germany and Alexander “The Jinja Assassin” of Australia, who tied for second place. Japan’s 15-year-old Show-Show placed third.

A heavy metal version of “I Will Survive” helped Burns romp away with a score of 35.4. Culek and Roberts each scored 34.6 points, Show-Show 34.5.

The Air Guitar World Championships started off as a joke, but has grown into an annual celebration of guitar-miming chordeographers that draws people to Finland from around the world.

