501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Alleged extremist tried in…

Alleged extremist tried in Germany over police shooting

By The Associated Press August 29, 2017 7:48 am 08/29/2017 07:48am
Share
Wolfgang P., left, member of an anti-government extremist group arrives for the start of the trial at the district court in Nuremberg, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The adherent of an anti-government extremist group has gone on trial in Germany over the fatal shooting of a police officer as authorities tried to confiscate the suspect’s hoard of firearms. Prosecutors accuse the defendant, identified only as Wolfgang P., of murder and attempted murder over the shooting in October in the Bavarian town of Georgensgmuend. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — An alleged adherent of an anti-government extremist group has gone on trial in Germany over the fatal shooting of a police officer as authorities tried to confiscate the suspect’s hoard of firearms.

Prosecutors accuse the defendant, identified only as Wolfgang P., of murder and attempted murder over the shooting in October in Georgensgmuend in Bavaria. One officer died and two were wounded after he allegedly fired at an armed response unit sent to his home to confiscate his weapons.

News agency dpa reported that he refused to give his personal details as the trial opened Tuesday at the state court in Nuremberg.

The defendant is believed to be an adherent of the Reich Citizens Movement, a loose grouping that refuses to acknowledge the authority of Germany’s post-war federal republic.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Harvey slams Texas

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?