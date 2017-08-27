Albania’s prime minister names smaller, restructured Cabinet

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama has named a restructured Cabinet with a goal of increasing the country’s economic growth from 3.8 to 5 percent in four years.

Rama on Sunday told his Socialist Party leadership on Sunday that his Cabinet would be reduced from 20 to 14 ministerial posts, making it “a smaller but more cooperative one.”

The left wing Socialists secured a second mandate in a June election, winning 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament, but can’t run the government without allies.

Rooting out corruption, fighting drug trafficking, improving pay and lowering unemployment are some of the key issues in Albania, a NATO member since 2009 that wants to launch membership negotiations with the European Union next year.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.