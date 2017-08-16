501.5
Afghan migrant ‘Little Picasso’ offered Serbian citizenship

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 10:28 am 08/16/2017 10:28am
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A 10-year-old migrant from Afghanistan, who has been nicknamed “Little Picasso” because of his talent for painting, and his family have been offered Serbian citizenship and a job for his father after being stuck for eight months in a refugee camp while seeking to reach Switzerland.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic made the offer when he met the five-member family in his office on Wednesday.

Farhad Nouri’s drawings and photographs were put on display last week in what was also his charity event to raise money for a Serbian boy recovering from brain tumor surgery.

Nouri and his family left their home in Afghanistan two years ago.

Vucic says “I know for how long you have travelled … but if you decide to stay, we will give you the citizenship now.”

