501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » AC Milan to face…

AC Milan to face Macedonian side Shkendija in Europa League

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 8:26 am 08/04/2017 08:26am
Share
AC Milan's Fabio Borini, left, challenges for the ball with U Craiova's Alexandru Mateiu during an Europa League third qualifying round, second leg, soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — AC Milan’s return to European competition after a three-year absence continues with a Europa League playoff against Macedonian side Shkendija.

Another former European giant enters the competition as Ajax faces Rosenborg after the Dutch side was eliminated from Champions League qualifying by Nice.

Wayne Rooney will be playing in Croatia after Everton was drawn against Hadjuk Split, while Athletic Bilbao was handed a daunting trip to Greece to face Panathinaikos in Friday’s draw.

Milan hadn’t featured in European competition since March 2014 before it won in the previous round, defeating CSU Craiova of Romania 3-0 on aggregate.

Also, it’s: Vardar vs. Fenerbahce, Osijek vs. Austria Wien, Crvena Zvezda vs. Krasnodar, Altach vs. Maccabi Tel-Aviv, BATE vs. Olexandriya, Club Brugge vs. AEK, Martimo vs. Dynamo Kyiv, Dinamo Zagreb vs. Skenderbeu, Ludogorets vs. Suduva, Apollon vs. Midtjylland, Domzale vs. Marseille, Partizan vs. Videoton, FH vs. Braga, Utrecht vs. Zenit, Legia vs. Sheriff, Viitorul vs. Salzburg, Plzen vs. AEK Larnaca and PAOK vs. Ostersund.

The ties will be played over two legs with the first taking place on Aug. 17th and the second on Aug. 24th.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?