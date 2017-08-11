501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » AC Milan midfielder Biglia…

AC Milan midfielder Biglia out for a month with thigh strain

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 10:11 am 08/11/2017 10:11am
Share

MILAN (AP) — New AC Milan signing Lucas Biglia will be out for at least a month with a thigh strain.

Milan released a brief statement on Friday saying that tests had confirmed an injury to Biglia’s left thigh muscle and that his recovery time “is estimated at around four weeks.”

The Argentina midfielder joined from Lazio last month for a reported 17 million euro ($20 million) on a contract through 2020.

Milan kicks off its league campaign away at Crotone on Aug. 20.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Restaurants in Rehoboth and Dewey

Beach-bound? Check out these restaurant recommendations from WTOP employees.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?