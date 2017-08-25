501.5
AC Milan, Arsenal learn Europa League group-stage opponents

By The Associated Press August 25, 2017 7:51 am 08/25/2017 07:51am
The trophy is displayed before the UEFA Europa League Group Stage draw Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 in Monaco. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

MONACO (AP) — Seven-time European champion AC Milan’s bid for a first Europa League title continues in a group with Austria Vienna, Croatian side Rijeka and AEK Athens.

Milan returns to UEFA competitions after a three-year absence, and avoided long travel for Thursday games that lurk in the 48-team draw.

Arsenal, however, will go to Belarus to face BATE Borisov and also plays Cologne and Red Star Belgrade. Arsene Wenger’s team was the 2000 UEFA Cup runner-up.

Tough groups included the pool of Lyon, Everton, Atalanta and Apollon Limassol, and top-seeded Lazio with Nice, Zulte Waregem and Vitesse.

The top two teams in each group advance to a Round of 32 which includes eight third-place teams from Champions league groups.

Games kick off Sept. 14, and Lyon hosts the final on May 16.

