8 killed after 2 trucks crash with minibus on UK highway

LONDON (AP) — A minibus has crashed with two trucks on a British highway, killing eight people and injuring four others.

Police say the drivers of the two trucks were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. One of the men is also suspected of driving when over the alcohol limit.

The vehicles involved in the crash, which took place early Saturday near the southern English town of Milton Keynes, were all travelling in the same direction. Those killed and injured were believed to be in the minibus.

The four injured, including one child, were taken to the hospital.

Television footage showed a truck with its cab crushed and the wreckage of the minibus being towed away.

