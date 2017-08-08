501.5
2,400 piglets die in farm fire outside German capital

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:31 am 08/08/2017 10:31am
BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say 2,600 pigs and piglets died in a fire at a farm southwest of Berlin that caused an estimated 800,000 euros ($950,000) in damage.

The fire broke out Monday evening in an enclosure that housed 6,700 pigs in the area of Frankenfoerde.

Some of the animals were rescued, but police told Germany’s dpa news agency Tuesday that 200 adult pigs and 2,400 piglets were killed in the blaze.

It took firefighters hours to bring the fire under control. The cause is not yet known, but police say there is evidence of arson.

