2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

All Times EDT NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN FINAL ROUND Top three teams qualify Fourth-place team advances to playoff against Asia fifth-place team GP W D L GF GA Pts Mexico 6 4 2 0 9 2 14 Costa Rica 6 3 2 1 9 4 11 United States 6 2 2 2 11 8 8 Panama 6 1 4 1 4 4 7 Honduras 6 1 2 3 6 14 5 Trinidad 6 1 0 5 3 10 3 Friday, Sept. 1 At Harrison, N.J.

United States vs. Costa Rica, 6:55 p.m.

At Couva, Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Honduras, 8 p.m.

At Mexico City

Mexico vs. Panama, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At San Pedro Sula, Honduras

Honduras vs. United States, 5:36 p.m.

At Panama City

Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 9:30 p.m.

At San Jose, Costa Rica

Costa Rica vs. Mexico, 10:05 p.m.

EUROPE Winners qualify Top eight second-place teams advance to European playoffs GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Sweden 6 4 1 1 12 4 13 France 6 4 1 1 11 5 13 Netherlands 6 3 1 2 13 6 10 Bulgaria 6 3 0 2 9 12 9 Belarus 6 1 2 3 4 11 5 Luxembourg 6 0 1 5 6 17 1 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.

At Saint-Denis, France

France vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.

At Luxembourg

Luxembourg vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Borisov, Belarus

Belarus vs. Sweden, Noon

At Amsterdam

Netherlands vs. Bulgaria, Noon

At Toulouse, France

France vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Switzerland 6 6 0 0 12 3 18 Portugal 6 5 0 1 22 3 15 Hungary 6 2 1 3 8 7 7 Faeroe Islands 6 1 2 3 2 10 5 Andorra 6 1 1 4 2 13 4 Latvia 6 1 0 5 2 12 3 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Latvia, 2:45 p.m.

At TBA

Portugal vs. Faeroe Islands

At St. Gallen, Switzerland

Switzerland vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands

Faeroe Islands vs. Andorra, Noon

At Budapest, Hungary

Hungary vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m.

At Riga, Latvia

Latvia vs. Switzerland. 2:45 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Germany 6 6 0 0 27 1 18 Northern Ireland 6 4 1 1 11 2 13 Czech Republic 6 2 3 1 9 5 9 Azerbaijan 6 2 1 3 3 9 7 Norway 6 1 1 4 6 10 4 San Marino 6 0 0 6 1 30 0 Friday, Sept. 1 At Prague

Czech Republic vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m.

At Oslo

Norway vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m.

At Serravalle, San Marino

San Marino vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 At Baku, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan vs. San Marino, Noon

At Stuttgart, Germany

Germany vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m.

At Belfast, Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Serbia 6 3 3 0 13 7 12 Ireland 6 3 3 0 8 4 12 Wales 6 1 5 0 9 5 8 Austria 6 2 2 2 9 8 8 Georgia 6 0 3 3 6 10 3 Moldova 6 0 2 4 4 15 2 Saturday, Sept. 2 At Tblisi, Georgia

Georgia vs. Ireland, Noon

At Belgrade, Serbia

Serbia vs. Moldova, Noon

At Cardiff, Wales

Wales vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Vienna

Austria vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.

At Dublin

Ireland vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.

At Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Poland 6 5 1 0 15 7 16 Montenegro 6 3 1 2 14 7 10 Denmark 6 3 1 2 10 6 10 Romania 6 1 3 2 7 7 6 Armenia 6 2 0 4 7 14 6 Kazakhstan 6 0 2 4 4 16 2 Friday, Sept. 1 At Astana, Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan vs. Montenegro, Noon

At Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m.

At Bucharest, Romania

Romania vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 At Yerevan, Armenia

Armenia vs. Denmark, Noon

At Podgorica, Montenegro

Montenegro vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m.

At Warsaw, Poland

Poland vs. Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP F GP W D L GF GA Pts England 6 4 2 0 10 2 14 Slovakia 6 4 0 2 12 4 12 Slovenia 6 3 2 1 6 3 11 Scotland 6 2 2 2 9 10 8 Lithuania 6 1 2 3 6 11 5 Malta 6 0 0 6 2 15 0 Friday, Sept. 1 At Vilnius, Lithuania

Lithuania vs. Scotland, 2:45 p.m.

At Ta’Qali, Malta

Malta vs. England, 2:45 p.m.

At Trnava, Slovakia

Slovakia vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 At London

England vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.

At Glasgow, Scotland

Scotland vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m.

At Ljubliana, Slovenia

Slovenia vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP G GP W D L GF GA Pts Spain 6 5 1 0 21 3 16 Italy 6 5 1 0 18 4 16 Albania 6 3 0 3 7 8 9 Israel 6 3 0 3 9 12 9 Macedonia 6 1 0 5 8 13 3 Liechtenstein 6 0 0 6 1 24 0 Saturday, Sept. 2 At Elbasan, Albania

Albania vs. Liechtenstein, Noon

At Haifa, Israel

Israel vs. Macedonia, 2:45 p.m.

At Madrid

Spain vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Reggio Emilia, Italy

Italy vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m.

At Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.

At TBA

Macedonia vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP H GP W D L GF GA Pts Belgium 6 5 1 0 24 2 16 Greece 6 3 3 0 10 3 12 Bosnia-Herzegov. 6 3 2 1 13 5 11 Cyprus 6 2 1 3 5 9 7 Estonia 6 1 1 4 5 17 4 Gilbraltar 6 0 0 6 3 24 0 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Liege, Belgium

Belgium vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m.

At Nicosia, Cyprus

Cyprus vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3 At Tallinn, Estonia

Estonia vs. Cyprus, Noon

At Faro, Portugal

Gibraltar vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.

At Piraeus, Greece

Greece vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m.

GROUP I GP W D L GF GA Pts Croatia 6 4 1 1 11 2 13 Iceland 6 4 1 1 9 6 13 Turkey 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 Ukraine 6 3 2 1 9 5 11 Finland 6 0 1 5 4 10 1 Kosovo 6 0 1 5 3 18 1 Saturday, Sept. 2 At Tampere, Finland

Finland vs. Iceland, Noon

At Zagreb, Croatia

Croatia vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m.

At Kharkov, Ukraine

Ukraine vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Reykjavik, Iceland

Iceland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.

At Shkoder, Albania

Kosovo vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m.

At Eskisehir, Turkey

Turkey vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.

SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Brazil 14 10 3 1 35 10 33 Colombia 14 7 3 4 18 15 24 Uruguay 14 7 2 5 26 17 23 Chile 14 7 2 5 24 19 23 Argentina 14 6 4 4 15 14 22 Ecuador 14 6 2 6 23 20 20 Peru 14 5 3 6 22 23 18 Paraguay 14 5 3 6 13 21 18 Bolivia 14 3 1 10 12 32 10 Venezuela 14 1 3 10 17 34 6

q-qualified

Thursday, Aug. 31 At San Cristoval, Venezuela

Venezuela vs. Colombia, 5 p.m.

At Santiago, Chile

Chile vs. Paraguay, 6:30 p.m.

At Montevideo, Uruguay

Uruguay vs. Argentina, 7 p.m.

At Porto Alegre, Brazil

Brazil vs. Ecuador, 8:45 p.m.

At Lima, Peru

Peru vs. Bolivia, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At La Paz, Bolivia

Bolivia vs. Chile, 4 p.m.

At Barranquila, Colombia

Colombia vs. Brazil, 4:30 p.m.

At Quito, Ecuador

Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.

At Asuncion, Paraguay

Paraguay vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m.

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Argentina vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.

ASIA THIRD ROUND Top two teams in each group qualify Third-place teams advance to playoff GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts q-Iran 8 6 2 0 8 0 20 South Korea 8 4 1 3 11 10 13 Uzbekistan 8 4 0 4 6 6 12 Syria 8 2 3 3 4 5 9 Qatar 8 2 1 5 6 10 7 China 8 1 3 4 5 9 6

q-qualified

Thursday, Aug. 31 At Wuhan, China

China vs. Uzbekistan, 8 a.m.

At Seoul, South Korea

South Korea vs. Iran, 8 a.m.

At Krubong, Malaysia

Syria vs. Qatar, 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Tehran, Iran

Iran vs. Syria, 11 a.m.

At Doha, Qatar

Qatar vs. China, 11 a.m.

At Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan vs. South Korea, 11 a.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Japan 8 5 2 1 15 6 17 Saudi Arabia 8 5 1 2 15 8 16 Australia 8 4 4 0 14 8 16 Utd Arab Emirates 8 3 1 4 8 11 10 Iraq 8 1 2 5 8 20 5 Thailand 8 0 2 6 4 20 2 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Saitama, Japan

Japan vs. Australia, 6:35 a.m.

At Bangkok

Thailand vs. Iraq, 8 a.m.

At Al Ain, Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates vs. Saudi Arabia, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Melbourne, Australia

Australia vs. Thailand, 5 a.m.

At Tehran, Iran

Iraq vs. United Arab Emirates, 8:10 a.m.

At Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs. Japan, 1:30 p.m.

AFRICA THIRD ROUND Double round robin Group winners qualify GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Congo 2 2 0 0 6 1 6 Tunisia 2 2 0 0 3 0 6 Guinea 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 Libya 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Conakry, Guinea

Guinea vs. Libya, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 At Rades, Tunisia

Tunisia vs. Congo, 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 At Monastir, Tunisia

Libya vs. Guinea, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Kinshasha, Congo

Congo vs. Tunisia, 1:30 p.m.

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Nigeria 2 2 0 0 5 2 6 Cameroon 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 Zambia 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Algeria 2 0 1 1 2 4 1 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Uyo, Nigeria

Nigeria vs. Cameroon, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 At Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia vs. Algeria, 9 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 4 At Yaounde, Cameroon

Cameroon vs. Nigeria, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Blida, Algeria

Algeria vs. Zambia, 4:30 p.m.

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Ivory Coast 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Gabon 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 Morocco 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 Mali 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Friday, Sept. 1 At Rabat, Morocco

Morocco vs. Mali, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 At Libreville, Gabon

Gabon vs. Ivory Coast, Noon

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Bouake, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast vs. Gabon, 1:30 p.m.

At Bamako, Mali

Mali vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Burkina Faso 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 South Africa 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Senegal 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Cape Verde 2 0 0 2 0 4 0 Friday, Sept. 1 At Praia, Cape Verde

Cape Verde vs. South Africa, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2 At Dakar, Senegal

Senegal vs. Burkina Faso, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Durban, South Africa

South Africa vs. Cape Verde, 1 p.m.

At Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso vs. Senegal, 2 p.m.

GROUP E GP W D L GF GA Pts Egypt 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 Uganda 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 Ghana 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 Rep. of Congo 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Thursday, Aug. 31 At Kampala, Uganda

Uganda vs. Egypt, 9 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 At Kumasi, Ghana

Ghana vs. Republic of Congo, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Republic of Congo vs. Ghana, 10:30 a.m.

At Alexandria, Egypt

Egypt vs. Uganda, 2 p.m.

OCEANIA FOURTH ROUND Home-and-home Winner advances to playoff against South America fifth-place team New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands Friday, Sept. 1 At Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands, 2:35 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 At Honiara, Solomon Islands

Solomon Islands vs. New Zealand, 11 p.m. (Sept. 4)

