2018 World Cup Qualifying Glance

|All Times EDT
|NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA
|AND CARIBBEAN
|FINAL ROUND
|Top three teams qualify
|Fourth-place team advances to playoff
|against Asia fifth-place team
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Mexico
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|2
|14
|Costa Rica
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|4
|11
|United States
|6
|2
|2
|2
|11
|8
|8
|Panama
|6
|1
|4
|1
|4
|4
|7
|Honduras
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|14
|5
|Trinidad
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|10
|3
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Harrison, N.J.
United States vs. Costa Rica, 6:55 p.m.
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Honduras, 8 p.m.
Mexico vs. Panama, 9:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At San Pedro Sula, Honduras
Honduras vs. United States, 5:36 p.m.
Panama vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 9:30 p.m.
Costa Rica vs. Mexico, 10:05 p.m.
|EUROPE
|Winners qualify
|Top eight second-place teams advance to European playoffs
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sweden
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|4
|13
|France
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|5
|13
|Netherlands
|6
|3
|1
|2
|13
|6
|10
|Bulgaria
|6
|3
|0
|2
|9
|12
|9
|Belarus
|6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|11
|5
|Luxembourg
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|17
|1
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Sofia, Bulgaria
Bulgaria vs. Sweden, 2:45 p.m.
France vs. Netherlands, 2:45 p.m.
Luxembourg vs. Belarus, 2:45 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Borisov, Belarus
Belarus vs. Sweden, Noon
Netherlands vs. Bulgaria, Noon
France vs. Luxembourg, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Switzerland
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|3
|18
|Portugal
|6
|5
|0
|1
|22
|3
|15
|Hungary
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|7
|7
|Faeroe Islands
|6
|1
|2
|3
|2
|10
|5
|Andorra
|6
|1
|1
|4
|2
|13
|4
|Latvia
|6
|1
|0
|5
|2
|12
|3
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Budapest, Hungary
Hungary vs. Latvia, 2:45 p.m.
Portugal vs. Faeroe Islands
|At St. Gallen, Switzerland
Switzerland vs. Andorra, 2:45 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Torshavn, Faeroe Islands
Faeroe Islands vs. Andorra, Noon
Hungary vs. Portugal, 2:45 p.m.
Latvia vs. Switzerland. 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Germany
|6
|6
|0
|0
|27
|1
|18
|Northern Ireland
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|2
|13
|Czech Republic
|6
|2
|3
|1
|9
|5
|9
|Azerbaijan
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|9
|7
|Norway
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|10
|4
|San Marino
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|30
|0
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Prague
Czech Republic vs. Germany, 2:45 p.m.
Norway vs. Azerbaijan, 2:45 p.m.
|At Serravalle, San Marino
San Marino vs. Northern Ireland, 2:45 p.m.
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Baku, Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan vs. San Marino, Noon
Germany vs. Norway, 2:45 p.m.
|At Belfast, Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Serbia
|6
|3
|3
|0
|13
|7
|12
|Ireland
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|4
|12
|Wales
|6
|1
|5
|0
|9
|5
|8
|Austria
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|8
|8
|Georgia
|6
|0
|3
|3
|6
|10
|3
|Moldova
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|15
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Tblisi, Georgia
Georgia vs. Ireland, Noon
Serbia vs. Moldova, Noon
Wales vs. Austria, 2:45 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Vienna
Austria vs. Georgia, 2:45 p.m.
Ireland vs. Serbia, 2:45 p.m.
Moldova vs. Wales, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Poland
|6
|5
|1
|0
|15
|7
|16
|Montenegro
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|7
|10
|Denmark
|6
|3
|1
|2
|10
|6
|10
|Romania
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|7
|6
|Armenia
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|14
|6
|Kazakhstan
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|16
|2
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Astana, Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan vs. Montenegro, Noon
Denmark vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m.
Romania vs. Armenia, 2:45 p.m.
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Yerevan, Armenia
Armenia vs. Denmark, Noon
Montenegro vs. Romania, 2:45 p.m.
Poland vs. Kazakhstan, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP F
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|2
|14
|Slovakia
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|4
|12
|Slovenia
|6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|11
|Scotland
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|10
|8
|Lithuania
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|11
|5
|Malta
|6
|0
|0
|6
|2
|15
|0
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Vilnius, Lithuania
Lithuania vs. Scotland, 2:45 p.m.
Malta vs. England, 2:45 p.m.
Slovakia vs. Slovenia, 2:45 p.m.
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At London
England vs. Slovakia, 2:45 p.m.
Scotland vs. Malta, 2:45 p.m.
Slovenia vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP G
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Spain
|6
|5
|1
|0
|21
|3
|16
|Italy
|6
|5
|1
|0
|18
|4
|16
|Albania
|6
|3
|0
|3
|7
|8
|9
|Israel
|6
|3
|0
|3
|9
|12
|9
|Macedonia
|6
|1
|0
|5
|8
|13
|3
|Liechtenstein
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|24
|0
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Elbasan, Albania
Albania vs. Liechtenstein, Noon
Israel vs. Macedonia, 2:45 p.m.
Spain vs. Italy, 2:45 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Reggio Emilia, Italy
Italy vs. Israel, 2:45 p.m.
Liechtenstein vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m.
Macedonia vs. Albania, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP H
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Belgium
|6
|5
|1
|0
|24
|2
|16
|Greece
|6
|3
|3
|0
|10
|3
|12
|Bosnia-Herzegov.
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|5
|11
|Cyprus
|6
|2
|1
|3
|5
|9
|7
|Estonia
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|17
|4
|Gilbraltar
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|24
|0
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Liege, Belgium
Belgium vs. Gibraltar, 2:45 p.m.
Cyprus vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.
Greece vs. Estonia, 2:45 p.m.
|Sunday, Sept. 3
|At Tallinn, Estonia
Estonia vs. Cyprus, Noon
Gibraltar vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m.
Greece vs. Belgium, 2:45 p.m.
|GROUP I
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Croatia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|2
|13
|Iceland
|6
|4
|1
|1
|9
|6
|13
|Turkey
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|6
|11
|Ukraine
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|5
|11
|Finland
|6
|0
|1
|5
|4
|10
|1
|Kosovo
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|18
|1
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Tampere, Finland
Finland vs. Iceland, Noon
Croatia vs. Kosovo, 2:45 p.m.
At Kharkov, Ukraine
Ukraine vs. Turkey, 2:45 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Reykjavik, Iceland
Iceland vs. Ukraine, 2:45 p.m.
Kosovo vs. Finland, 2:45 p.m.
Turkey vs. Croatia, 2:45 p.m.
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Top four teams qualify
|Fifth place advances to playoff
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Brazil
|14
|10
|3
|1
|35
|10
|33
|Colombia
|14
|7
|3
|4
|18
|15
|24
|Uruguay
|14
|7
|2
|5
|26
|17
|23
|Chile
|14
|7
|2
|5
|24
|19
|23
|Argentina
|14
|6
|4
|4
|15
|14
|22
|Ecuador
|14
|6
|2
|6
|23
|20
|20
|Peru
|14
|5
|3
|6
|22
|23
|18
|Paraguay
|14
|5
|3
|6
|13
|21
|18
|Bolivia
|14
|3
|1
|10
|12
|32
|10
|Venezuela
|14
|1
|3
|10
|17
|34
|6
q-qualified
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At San Cristoval, Venezuela
Venezuela vs. Colombia, 5 p.m.
Chile vs. Paraguay, 6:30 p.m.
Uruguay vs. Argentina, 7 p.m.
Brazil vs. Ecuador, 8:45 p.m.
Peru vs. Bolivia, 10:15 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia vs. Chile, 4 p.m.
Colombia vs. Brazil, 4:30 p.m.
Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.
Paraguay vs. Uruguay, 7 p.m.
|At Buenos Aires, Argentina
Argentina vs. Venezuela, 7:30 p.m.
|ASIA
|THIRD ROUND
|Top two teams in each group qualify
|Third-place teams advance to playoff
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|q-Iran
|8
|6
|2
|0
|8
|0
|20
|South Korea
|8
|4
|1
|3
|11
|10
|13
|Uzbekistan
|8
|4
|0
|4
|6
|6
|12
|Syria
|8
|2
|3
|3
|4
|5
|9
|Qatar
|8
|2
|1
|5
|6
|10
|7
|China
|8
|1
|3
|4
|5
|9
|6
q-qualified
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Wuhan, China
China vs. Uzbekistan, 8 a.m.
South Korea vs. Iran, 8 a.m.
Syria vs. Qatar, 9:45 a.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Tehran, Iran
Iran vs. Syria, 11 a.m.
Qatar vs. China, 11 a.m.
Uzbekistan vs. South Korea, 11 a.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Japan
|8
|5
|2
|1
|15
|6
|17
|Saudi Arabia
|8
|5
|1
|2
|15
|8
|16
|Australia
|8
|4
|4
|0
|14
|8
|16
|Utd Arab Emirates
|8
|3
|1
|4
|8
|11
|10
|Iraq
|8
|1
|2
|5
|8
|20
|5
|Thailand
|8
|0
|2
|6
|4
|20
|2
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Saitama, Japan
Japan vs. Australia, 6:35 a.m.
Thailand vs. Iraq, 8 a.m.
United Arab Emirates vs. Saudi Arabia, 12:30 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Melbourne, Australia
Australia vs. Thailand, 5 a.m.
Iraq vs. United Arab Emirates, 8:10 a.m.
Saudi Arabia vs. Japan, 1:30 p.m.
|AFRICA
|THIRD ROUND
|Double round robin
|Group winners qualify
|GROUP A
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Congo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|6
|Tunisia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|Guinea
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Libya
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|0
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Conakry, Guinea
Guinea vs. Libya, 1 p.m.
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Rades, Tunisia
Tunisia vs. Congo, 4 p.m.
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Monastir, Tunisia
Libya vs. Guinea, 3 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Kinshasha, Congo
Congo vs. Tunisia, 1:30 p.m.
|GROUP B
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Nigeria
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|6
|Cameroon
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Zambia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|Algeria
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Uyo, Nigeria
Nigeria vs. Cameroon, 2 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Lusaka, Zambia
Zambia vs. Algeria, 9 a.m.
|Monday, Sept. 4
|At Yaounde, Cameroon
Cameroon vs. Nigeria, 10 a.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Blida, Algeria
Algeria vs. Zambia, 4:30 p.m.
|GROUP C
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ivory Coast
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Gabon
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morocco
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mali
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Rabat, Morocco
Morocco vs. Mali, 4 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Libreville, Gabon
Gabon vs. Ivory Coast, Noon
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Bouake, Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast vs. Gabon, 1:30 p.m.
Mali vs. Morocco, 3 p.m.
|GROUP D
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burkina Faso
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|South Africa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Senegal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|Cape Verde
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Praia, Cape Verde
Cape Verde vs. South Africa, 2:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Sept. 2
|At Dakar, Senegal
Senegal vs. Burkina Faso, 4 p.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Durban, South Africa
South Africa vs. Cape Verde, 1 p.m.
|At Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso vs. Senegal, 2 p.m.
|GROUP E
|
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Egypt
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Uganda
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Ghana
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Rep. of Congo
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Thursday, Aug. 31
|At Kampala, Uganda
Uganda vs. Egypt, 9 a.m.
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Kumasi, Ghana
Ghana vs. Republic of Congo, 11:30 a.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Brazzaville, Republic of Congo
Republic of Congo vs. Ghana, 10:30 a.m.
Egypt vs. Uganda, 2 p.m.
|OCEANIA
|FOURTH ROUND
|Home-and-home
|Winner advances to playoff
|against South America fifth-place team
|New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands
|Friday, Sept. 1
|At Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand vs. Solomon Islands, 2:35 a.m.
|Tuesday, Sept. 5
|At Honiara, Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands vs. New Zealand, 11 p.m. (Sept. 4)
