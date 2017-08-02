501.5
2-time Tour winner Alberto Contador to retire after Vuelta

MADRID (AP) — Two-time Tour de France winner Alberto Contador says he will retire next month after he rides in the Spanish Vuelta.

Contador announced his plan to stop racing on a video posted on Instagram. The Spanish rider says the Vuelta “will be my last race as a professional cyclist.”

The 34-year-old Contador has been one of cycling’s top riders for the past decade in a contentious career.

He accumulated seven grand tour titles, winning the Spanish Vuelta three times and the Giro d’Italia twice.

Contador won the Tour de France in 2007 and 2009. He was stripped of a third Tour title in 2010 and banned for two years for doping.

The Vuelta starts Aug. 19.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

