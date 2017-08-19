501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 19 migrants reach Spain's…

19 migrants reach Spain’s coast in 2 small boats

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 7:43 am 08/05/2017 07:43am

MADRID (AP) — The Red Cross says that 19 migrants have arrived to Spain’s southeastern coast in two small boats.

The Red Cross says it attended to the migrants at two Civil Guard stations located in and near the coastal city of Cartagena on Saturday morning.

Spain’s maritime rescue service says that the two boats reached the coast using their own power.

On Friday, Spain’s Red Cross said that in the first six months of this year it had attended to more than 7,400 migrants, compared to 3,600 migrants in all of 2016.

Those figures include migrants who made the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea and those who entered Spain’s African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Governmental authorities released similar figures for the increase in migrants last week.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News

Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?