19 migrants reach Spain’s coast in 2 small boats

MADRID (AP) — The Red Cross says that 19 migrants have arrived to Spain’s southeastern coast in two small boats.

The Red Cross says it attended to the migrants at two Civil Guard stations located in and near the coastal city of Cartagena on Saturday morning.

Spain’s maritime rescue service says that the two boats reached the coast using their own power.

On Friday, Spain’s Red Cross said that in the first six months of this year it had attended to more than 7,400 migrants, compared to 3,600 migrants in all of 2016.

Those figures include migrants who made the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea and those who entered Spain’s African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Governmental authorities released similar figures for the increase in migrants last week.

