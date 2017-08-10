501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 10 Things to Know…

10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 6:01 am 08/18/2017 06:01am
Share
A man pushing a woman in a wheelchair stops to speak to a an armed policeman on the spot where terrorists were shot by police in Cambrils, Spain, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Spanish police on Friday shot and killed five people carrying bomb belts who were connected to the Barcelona van attack that killed at least 13, as the manhunt intensified for the perpetrators of Europe's latest rampage claimed by the Islamic State group. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MANHUNT ON FOR DRIVER IN BARCELONA ATTACK

Spain’s second largest city is reeling after a van plows into pedestrians in a terror attack that kills at least 13 people and injures over 100.

2. TRUMP DECRIES CRITICS OF HIS COMMENTS ON RACIAL VIOLENCE

The president finds himself under siege while fanning the controversy over race and politics toward a full-fledged national conflagration.

3. WHAT’S GROWING ALONGSIDE NORTH KOREA’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM

Economic markets blossom and a consumer culture takes root in the isolated country.

4. ‘CONSIDER THIS YOUR WAKE-UP CALL’

Sue Riseling, a campus law enforcement expert, says more colleges should prepare for white supremacist rallies like the one that started at the University of Virginia and turned violent.

5. SKIPPER OF NAVY SHIP INVOLVED IN COLLISION TO LOSE COMMAND

Cmdr. Bryce Benson is being relieved as the USS Fitzgerald’s captain after an investigation found poor seamanship contributed to the collision between the destroyer and a commercial ship.

6. DEATH TOLL RISES ABOVE 400 IN SIERRA LEONE MUDSLIDES

Some 600 others remain missing as people search through tons of mud and debris amid the remains of mangled buildings.

7. WHO’S GATHERING TO STUDY GERRYMANDERING

Some of the brightest minds in math attend a conference at Tufts University to lend their expertise to help courts identify voting maps that are drawn unfairly.

8. IRAQI CITIES MAY FACE DECADES OF WORK TO CLEAR UNEXPLODED BOMBS

The top U.S. commander in Iraq says the American military will help contractors and other officials locate unexploded bombs dropped by the coalition.

9. WHEN GRAND TETON PARK WILL ESCAPE YELLOWSTONE’S SHADOW

Grand Teton is directly in the path of Monday’s total solar eclipse and is expecting its busiest day ever — outshining its world-renowned neighbor, Yellowstone.

10. WHERE FALL FOLIAGE FORECAST IS BRIGHT

A year after drought and gypsy moths muted autumn colors, New England expects to rebound with a vibrant leaf-peeping season.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?