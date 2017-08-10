10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NORTH KOREA ANNOUNCES PLAN TO FIRE MISSILE SALVO TOWARD GUAM

It is unclear whether — or exactly why — North Korea would risk firing missiles so close to U.S. territory.

2. STUDY: TRUMP ACTIONS TRIGGER HEALTH INSURANCE HIKES

Mixed signals from the White House create uncertainty, leading insurers to seek double-digit premium increases for 2018, the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation finds.

3. SUSPECT IN CAR ATTACK NEAR PARIS IS ALGERIAN NATIONAL

A police source tells AP that the suspect in an attack on soldiers near Paris is Hamou Benlatreche, a 37-year-old Algerian man who was legally living in France.

4. CLASHES IN NAIROBI SLUM AS KENYA VOTE OUTCOME IN BALANCE

International observers urge Kenyans to be patient as they awaited final election results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging.

5. MAGGOT CASE GIVES RARE LOOK AT NEGLECT PROBES

The case of a severely disabled New York man infested with maggots offers a unique glimpse into the often-secretive probes of abuse and neglect in state-run institutions, AP learns.

6. WHY WAR-RAVAGED YEMEN IS CHOLERA BREEDING GROUND

A lethal mix of feces-contaminated water, runoff from rain falling on piles of garbage, farmland irrigated with sewage and unpaid government health employees are to blame.

7. FREE-SPEECH DEBATE SWIRLS AS OFFICIALS BLOCK ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Trump’s use of Twitter and allegations he blocks people with dissenting views raises questions about what elected officials can and cannot do on their social media pages.

8. TAYLOR SWIFT’S MOM WANTED TO KEEP GROPING ALLEGATION PRIVATE

And a liaison for the pop star who deals with radio stations across the country asked the Colorado DJ’s boss to keep a photo of the alleged assault confidential.

9. TRUMP ADMINISTRATION URGED TO AVOID SALMON PROTECTION RULES

A group that represents farmers says saving imperiled salmon in the largest river system in the Pacific Northwest is too costly and wants to sidestep endangered species laws.

10. WHO’S FAVORED IN GOLF’S FINAL MAJOR

Jordan Spieth, seeking a career Grand Slam at 24, is the favorite at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.