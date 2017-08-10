10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT’S NEXT AFTER ‘FIRE AND FURY’ REMARK

Trump answers North Korea’s threats with rhetoric the nuclear-armed nation might appreciate, but the risk now is that the tough talk could lead to war, an AP analysis finds.

2. VEHICLE HITS SOLDIERS IN PARIS SUBURB, INJURING 6

French police are searching for a driver who they say deliberately slammed his BMW into a group of soldiers, the latest of several attacks targeting security forces in the country.

3. KENYAN OPPOSITION LEADER ALLEGES FRAUD

Kenya’s election commission says allegations by Raila Odinga that the commission’s database was hacked in order to manipulate results will be investigated as protesting broke out in an opposition stronghold.

4. AN UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCE OF CENTRALIZED VOTER LISTS

By compiling a national list of registered voters, the U.S. government could provide one-stop shopping for hackers and hostile foreign governments seeking to interfere with elections.

5. WHY THOUSANDS OF MIGRANTS ARE CHOOSING CANADA

Syrians, Congolese, Haitians and others are fleeing the U.S. for its northern neighbor, risking arrest rather than possible deportation from America.

6. HACKERS LOOKING TO SHUT DOWN FACTORIES FOR PAY

A report by NTT Security says manufacturers, government and financial firms are now the top targets globally for illicit intrusions by criminals, foreign espionage agencies and others.

7. HOW US POSTAL SERVICE AIMS TO FIX WOES

Buffeted by threats from Amazon drones to deliveries by golf cart, the beleaguered agency may raise stamp prices to increase revenues, AP learns.

8. ATHENS TO PHILLY FLIGHT SPOTLIGHTS DANGERS OF TURBULENCE

Ten people were injured on the American Airlines’ flight last weekend, despite technology and pilots’ efforts to avoid it.

9. ‘YOU CAN ALWAYS SAY NO’

Taylor Swift’s attorneys say the pop superstar wants to be an example to other assault victims after she accused a former Colorado DJ of groping her before a concert.

10. TIGER WOODS FACES ARRAIGNMENT

The star golfer’s lawyers could indicate whether he plans to take the misdemeanor case to trial or go into a DUI offender diversion program.

