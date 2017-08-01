501.5
1 man dead, 1 injured after stabbing in western Germany

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017 12:18 pm 08/18/2017 12:18pm
BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany say they are searching for up to three men who ran away after a stabbing that left one person dead and another injured.

A spokeswoman for police in Wuppertal, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Duesseldorf, said the incident happened Friday afternoon at a store near the city center.

Marion Heedmann said a 31-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in the incident.

Heedmann said the circumstances of the stabbing were still unclear. Local public broadcaster WDR reported that a verbal altercation has preceded the incident.

Heedmann said a police tactical response team is searching for the fugitive, or fugitives.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
