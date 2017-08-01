501.5
1 dead as vehicle rams bus stops in Marseille, France

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 5:52 am 08/21/2017 05:52am
PARIS (AP) — A van rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille on Monday, killing one person and injuring another, according to French media reports.

Police tweeted that an operation was underway and asked residents to avoid part of the scenic Old Port area in France’s second-largest city.

The driver was arrested, according to regional newspaper La Provence and BFM-TV. BFM said a witness noted the license plate of the van and was able to give it to police.

A woman was killed at the second bus stop and a man injured at the first, BFM-TV said. They were in different areas of the city.

A motive for the attacks is not yet known.

The incident comes just days after back-to-back van attacks in Barcelona and Spanish resort town of Cambrils killed 14 people.

