World Swimming Championships Results

|At Budapest, Hungary
|Saturday
|Women’s Team Free Combination Final
1. China, 29.0000 38.4000 28.7000 96.1000
2. Ukraine, 28.4000 37.6000 28.0000 94.0000
3. Japan, 28.0000 37.2000 28.0000 93.2000
4. Italy, 27.6000 36.6667 27.4000 91.6667
5. Spain, 27.3000 36.2667 27.1000 90.6667
6. Mexico, 26.9000 35.3333 26.5000 88.7333
7. Greece, 26.2000 34.8000 26.0000 87.0000
8. France, 25.7000 33.8667 25.5000 85.0667
9. Korea, 25.4000 33.6000 25.2000 84.2000
10. Belarus, 25.2000 33.2000 25.0000 83.4000
11. Switzerland, 24.5000 32.9333 24.6000 82.0333
12. Kazakhstan, 24.9000 32.8000 24.3000 82.0000
